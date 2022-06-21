DJ Khaled Pays Tribute To Drake While Announcing Their New Single: “You’re A Genius” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake and DJ Khaled have new music on the way: “We dropping a single soon,” Khaled revealed while celebrating Drizzy’s new album.

Drake stopped by DJ Khaled’s Miami home for “family dinner” to celebrate the release of his new album, Honestly, Nevermind.

However, DJ Khaled, while toasting Drizzy’s success, went on to talk about another one the duo has in the works.

“The video treatment idea is incredible,” DJ Khaled began, referencing an upcoming track with Drake.

According to Khaled, the video is “insane,” and the single is due out soon. He also credited Drake for his “genius” in creating the idea behind the visuals for the upcoming track.

“Nah, the song we got here …. you’re a genius. The idea for the video is insane,” he added before calling for his personal chef to bring some more food and drinks to celebrate.

“Bring another drink! Bring out the lobsters! Chef Melissa, we gonna celebrate, we dropping a single soon, he shouted. “They ain’t believe in me. Drake did,” DJ Khaled exclaimed while the Toronto rapper exploded in laughter off-camera. Check out the clip below.

DJ Khaled shared the clip on his Instagram page before Drake posted it on his story.

“@chefmelissazuniga lobsters 🦞 was incredible ! Ideas is flowing,’ he wrote in the caption. “Great vibes wit my brother @champagnepapi 🦉🔑 DRAKE DID ! Family ting #WETHEBEST #OVO 🎥 @champagnepapi”

The “POPSTAR” hitmaker also shared a snap of Drake inside the studio, teasing their forthcoming song.

While Drake is fresh off the release of his new project, DJ Khaled has been teasing the release of his forthcoming thirteenth studio album. Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, and dancehall artist Skillibeng are expected to feature on the LP.