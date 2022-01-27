Drake Dominates The Nominees For The 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Drake’s is dominating the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards, thanks to his latest hit album “Certified Lover Boy.” Read more about the rapper’s nods below!

Rap star Drake is up for four awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The Certified Lover Boy rap star is in the running for Male Artist of the year, against Lil Nas X, The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, and Ed Sheeran.

Drake is also up for Hip-Hop Song of the Year for his smash song “Way 2 Sexy” featuring Future & Young Thug. He will take on Cardi B. (“Up,”) Moneybagg Yo (“Time Today”,) WizKid featuring Tems (“Essence”) and Pop Smoke’ What You Know Bout Love).

The Toronto rapper will also battle it out with Pop Smoke, Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Lil Baby for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy album will compete in the Best Comeback category against Adele (30), Foo Fighters (Medicine at Midnight), Kacey Musgraves (Star-Crossed), ABBA (Voyage), Lorde (Solar Power) and Bleachers (Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night).

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber, Adele, and Ed Sheeran are to compete for Song of the Year at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“The Sorry” hitmaker appears twice in the Song of the Year category – for Peaches, his collaboration with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and Stay, his duet with The Kid LAROI.

He faces tough competition for the prize, as his competitors include Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” Adele’s “Easy On Me,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” and “Positions” by Ariana Grande.

The remaining nominees include “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” by Lil Nas X, “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat and SZA, “Leave the Door Open” by Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic, and “Levitating” by Dua Lipa.

Bieber’s two Song of the Year entries both appear in the Best Collaboration category alongside “Kiss Me More,” “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat, and “If I Didn’t Love You” by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood.

The ceremony will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22nd.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Song of the Year:

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Easy on Me – Adele

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Levitating – Dua Lipa

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Positions – Ariana Grande

Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year:

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Duo/Group of the Year:

AJR

Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Best Collaboration:

Best Friend – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist:

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Country Song of the Year:

Famous Friends – Chris Young & Kane Brown

Forever After All – Luke Combs

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Just the Way – Parmalee featuring Blanco Brown

The Good Ones – Gabby Barrett

Country Artist of the Year:

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

Dance Song of the Year:

BED – Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

Do It to It – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Heartbreak Anthem – Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

Love Tonight – Shouse

You – Regard featuring Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

Dance Artist of Year:

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

Hip-Hop Song of the Year:

Essence – WizKid featuring Tems

Time Today – Moneybagg Yo

Up – Cardi B

Way 2 Sexy – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

What You Know Bout Love – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

R&B Song of the Year:

Damage – H.E.R.

Good Days – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

R&B Artist of the Year:

Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

Latin Song of the Year:

BICHOTA – KAROL G

In Da Getto – J Balvin & Skrillex

Pepas – Farruko

Todo De Ti – Rauw Alejandro

Yonaguni – Bad Bunny

Latin Artist of the Year:

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

Best Lyrics:

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault) – Taylor Swift

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Deja Vu – Olivia Rodrigo

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Easy on Me – Adele

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Heat Waves – Glass Animals

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Your Power – Billie Eilish

Best Music Video:

Bad Habits – Ed Sheeran

Build a B**ch – Bella Poarch

Butter – BTS

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring Sza

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd

Stay – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best Comeback Album:

30 – Adele

Certified Lover Boy – Drake

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Solar Power – Lorde

Star-Crossed – Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night – Bleachers

Voyage – ABBA