Drake Drops $200K On Armored Truck Built For The Apocalypse – See Photos

Drake bought the armored truck a month after a security guard was shot outside the Canadian star’s mansion in Toronto.

Drake purchased a doomsday-ready armored truck from the appropriately named Apocalypse Manufacturing. According to TMZ, he paid $200,000 for the bulky vehicle.

The truck was delivered to Drake’s $15 million ranch in Texas. He shared photos of his new ride — and the ranch — on Instagram.

“Wick em,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Drake splurged on an armored vehicle a month after a security guard was shot outside his mansion in Toronto. The shooting occurred amid Drake’s battle against Kendrick Lamar.

The security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and needed surgery. Police said the victim was in stable condition a week after the shooting.

Cops responded to two more incidents at Drake’s home in May. Trespassers showed up at his property on consecutive days in wake of the shooting.

June has been a much less eventful month for Drake, but he’s now facing a trademark infringement lawsuit from the owner of the Members Only brand. JR Apparel sued his company for selling t-shirts featuring the phrase “Members Only” at his It’s All a Blur Tour. JR Apparel objected to the usage even though he released a PARTYNEXTDOOR-assisted song titled “Members Only” in 2023.

“The fact that ‘Members Only’ is a song on Drake’s album ‘For All the Dogs’ does not obviate the likelihood of confusion or give Live Nation and/or Drake license to use our client’s MEMBERS ONLY Marks in such a confusing manner, particularly on or in connection with apparel items,” the plaintiff’s lawyers contended.

JR Apparel said it tried to resolve the issue with Drake’s company Away From Home Touring between April 3 and June 6. The two sides could not settle the matter out of court, leading to the lawsuit. JR Apparel sought damages for trademark infringement, unfair competition and trademark dilution.