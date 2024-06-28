Drake Drops Off Two Summer Bangers On Camila Cabello’s “C,XOXO” Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake makes two appearances on Camila Cabello’s highly anticipated new album “C,XOXO” just in time for summer.

Drake is switching up the tempo for the summer, getting back into his singing bag with two features on Camila Cabello’s new album.

While there were rumors that Drake was planning another diss following his battle with K. Dot, on Thursday (June 28), Camila Cabello unveiled two Drake features on her C,XOXO album.

Cabello previously teased the nearly two-minute-long Drake solo interlude, “Uuugly,” at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil earlier this month. The interlude came about because Drake “wanted to do one more thing for the album.”

The singer also explained why he has his own song on the album. “Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album,” she said. I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s###.”

“Uuugly” follows “Hot Uptown” on the tracklist, a duet Cabello has been teasing for months. While they sparked dating rumors after linking in Turks and Caicos last year Cabello revealed the trip “was vacation plus some work.”

Camila Cabello discussed how the Drake collab came about during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, revealing, “I DMed him and then I played him my album and he f##### with it. I sent the idea for ‘Hot Uptown,’ and I wrote my part. I sent it back to him, and we chopped it to it felt like a duet. Then when he re-worked on his parts again, he gave me an outro which was the ‘UUUgly part.”