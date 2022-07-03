Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rap star Drake made an astronomical fortune after placing a winning bet on a UFC match last night! Read more!

Drake is counting more millions after placing a $1 million bet on Israel Adesanya, aka The Last Stylebender.

Drake gambled a tremendous amount of money banking on Israel Adesanya to defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, July 2nd.

The infamous “Drake Curse” was broken after Israel Adesanya defeated Jared Cannonier in a unanimous decision win.

On Instagram, he Drake posted a clip talking to Adesanya on a video call before the fight.

Drake captioned the post, “One of the most inspiring guys to me…the death note author himself and my partner with @stake @stylebender BIG FIGHT TMRW…got a million on it.”

Drake said, “I already know the time it is. You know I put a light million up? I wasn’t playing.

“You know the return on investment it’s a lot,” he said to the mixed martial artist before wishing “good luck” and telling him that he loved him.

“You’re different. You’re a different guy, and I have a deep, deep, deep level of respect for you,” the chart-topper continued.

Adesanya said he saw Drake live in Oakland before and wished that one day the artist could see him live.

Champagne Papi said, “That’s a guarantee. I gotta walk you out. You know, it’s crazy, I’ve never walked anyone else before. I gotta walk you.”

The two agreed to stay in contact.

As AllHipHop.com reported, Drake has partnered with Stake, an online gambling platform. This is one of his biggest bets ever.

He reportedly gave away $1 million on Twitter, bet & won $1 million on the Golden State Warriors, and placed down $1.26 million on Odell Beckham Jr’s performance at Super Bowl LVI.