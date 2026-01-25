Drake Gets Help From His Dad Over “ICEMAN” Album Title Criticism

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Dennis Graham defended his son Drake and the ICEMAN album title amid criticism following the Minneapolis ICE shootings.

Minneapolis streets turned into battlegrounds after federal agents killed two people in separate shootings. Now Drake‘s upcoming ICEMAN album faces intense scrutiny over its title timing.

Dennis Graham jumped into the controversy, defending his son’s album name. The Memphis native fired back at critics through social media comments after Chuck Inglish questioned the project’s sensitivity.

“Ladies and gentlemen let’s move on with our lives,” Graham wrote on social media. “You can actually name your album Love and trust me that someone who wants to be noticed will find something wrong with it.”

The backlash against Drake started gaining momentum after Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Ross fatally shot Renee Nicole Good on January 7 in south Minneapolis. The 37-year-old mother died during Operation Metro Surge raids that sparked massive protests across the city.

Two weeks later, Border Patrol agents killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti on January 24. The 37-year-old ICU nurse was shot while holding his phone during another federal enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

These back-to-back killings ignited debates about Drake’s ICEMAN album title. Critics argue the timing shows poor judgment given the current political climate surrounding ICE operations.

Chuck Inglish from The Cool Kids publicly criticized the album name. He posted about the insensitive timing, considering recent federal agent shootings in Minneapolis and Oregon.

Graham dismissed these concerns with sharp responses.

“There’s ice on the ground in most cities now because it’s winter so criticize Mother Nature not Brother Nature,” he wrote. When someone replied about ICE killing innocent civilians, Graham stayed firm.

“We’re discussing my Son’s album name which has nothing to do with ice, snow or anything else,” Dennis Graham responded.

Fans remain split on whether the album title crosses the line on sensitivity. Some defend Drake’s artistic freedom while others demand he change the name out of respect for victims. Drake hasn’t addressed the criticism directly. His team continues promoting ICEMAN through cryptic social media posts and livestream events that preview new music.

ICEMAN marks Drake’s ninth studio album and his first major project since battling Kendrick Lamar. The Toronto rapper aims to reclaim his position after facing criticism throughout 2025.