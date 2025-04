Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Controversial Toronto rapper Top5 hopped on Instagram Thursday night with footage from his night out in Ontario with his buddy Drake.

On Thursday night (April 10), Top5 uploaded an Instagram carousel featuring footage of Drake. He captioned the post, “The President & The Boy.”

The first image showed Drake mid-pose, prompting users to question everything from his hairstyle to his identity.

“u did him dirty as hell on the first slide,” one commenter wrote, calling out the unflattering angle.

Another added, “Who the hell is that,” while someone else joked, “Why drake look like Jim jones?”

Drake’s hairstyle also drew attention, with one user asking, “How fast does my dawgs hair grow wth. He just cut it and got the braids back already?”

Top5 praised Drake’s chart success in a video posted on TikTok. “When your big bro got the No. 1 song in the world,” he said. “Undefeated.”

Drake’s Controversial Relationship With Top5

The two have maintained a close relationship for years, with Top5 often referring to Drake as his “twin.”

Their connection reportedly began at OVO Bounce, a basketball tournament hosted by Drake that draws Toronto’s Hip-Hop scene together.

Drake has continued to support Top5 despite the rapper’s legal issues. In 2024, Drake allegedly contributed to Top5’s legal defense in a first-degree murder case tied to a 2019 shooting. The charges were dropped in September 2024 due to inadmissible evidence.

In January 2025, the pair were seen courtside at a Toronto Raptors game, even after music executive Wack 100 publicly warned Drake to cut ties with Top5, calling him “bad news” and claiming to have damaging information about him.

Top5 was arrested again on January 24, 2025, facing six weapons-related charges. He had just been released in September 2024 after spending three years in custody.

Despite the controversy, last fall, Top5 claimed he was launching a podcast with Drake to dissect Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The podcast never materialized.

Top5’s history of inflammatory remarks, including threats toward Kendrick Lamar, has only added to the scrutiny surrounding his association with Drake.