Drake took a beating financially after betting on UFC 272 last night, and his ego took a hit after the victor of the match slammed the rapper for betting against him!

Drake’s decision to bet a fortune on the UFC 272’s main event has cost him dearly.

The Toronto rapper took to Instagram to showcase himself betting on the fight between roommates turned foes Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Drake put up $275,000 in Bitcoin, betting that Masvidal would beat Covington. Had he been correct, Drake would have pulled in $1 million.

Unfortunately, the infamous “Drake Curse” struck again, and Masvidal was beaten up in a one-sided fight that Covington won by a unanimous decision.

As a result, he lost his $275,000. Furthermore, the “Certified Lover Boy” was utterly trashed by Covington after the fight.

During a press conference following UFC 272, Covington said Drizzy should stick to rapping since he sucks at sports betting.

“Let’s talk about all that money Drake lost tonight. He needs to go back to selling those s##### albums to get back the money,” Covington snapped.

“I’m America’s champ, and I was America’s pic of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your s##### little albums and rapping,” Convington added.

The rap star probably is not stressing the loss. According to Forbes, the Canadian rapper earned $50 million in 2021.

Drake seemed to scoff at the earnings report, implying he may have earned much more last year.

And he probably is not simply just boasting. In fact, according to reports, Drake plunked down $50 million to purchase the former home of pop star Robbie Williams.