Drake Gifted Unique Rolls Royce For His Birthday In Full Circle Moment

Drake turned 35 this weekend and celebrated the occasion with a star-studded Halloween party in Los Angeles. The superstar rapper went full-cowboy for the bash wearing a costume that included a Stetson, fringed suede jacket, and cowboy boots with spurs!

Drake at his Narcos themed birthday party last night in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/YyTYTe8A9P — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 24, 2021

However, some of the other guests were a little more casual and opted out of the theme.

Drake & J. Cole at Drakes Birthday tonight 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/WFqbgKtMiq — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) October 24, 2021

Drake and Future at Drake’s birthday party pic.twitter.com/quZWFCN3qe — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) October 25, 2021

Chris Brown at Drake’s birthday party recently. pic.twitter.com/V4FYuK5pno — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) October 24, 2021

According to TMZ, the Narcos-themed night was dubbed “Chico Amante” which translates to “Lover Boy,” a nod to Drake’s latest album “Certified Lover Boy.”

Drake’s One-Of-A-Kind Gift

While Drake isn’t short of a car or two, his insane luxury car collection is worth a reported $8 million. But for his 35th Birthday, he was gifted an automobile that meant so much more than money. Drake took to Instagram to share the full-circle moment with a video of the Rolls Royce Phantom he used to rent back in 2007 “to convince people in the city we were destined to make it.”

Drake revealed in the caption how he “used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone.”

He explained that he didn’t hire the car to stunt but rather as a means of “extreme manifesting.” “Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting,” he explained in the caption. “I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me…it’s mine now. Manifestation complete.”

He ended by thanking his fans for their love and appreciation. “More than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed”