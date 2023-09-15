Drake Gifts Fan Return Flight To Japan

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Fans are saying he will send back to Asia, not one but two people.

Drake is giving back. During his Dallas tour stop at the American Airlines Center, a fan held up a sign that said he flew all the way from Japan to Texas just to see the “Hotline Bling” star.

“You came here from Japan for the show?” he said during Thursday’s (September 14) show. “You know what … we flyin’ you home first class back to Japan. We love y’all. I’ve never been to Japan, but you came to me. So that’s love. That’s what life is about. You got to show love.”

Drake spotted fans who flew in from Japan on Tuesday and said he’ll fly them back first class #ItsAllABlurTour pic.twitter.com/9y60uToVyN — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) September 15, 2023

The fan was traveling with a companion and social media said both of them will go back home in style.

“There was a couple that flew to my show from Japan,” a fan shared. “Drake saw their sign and is flying them home first class. He said he’s never been to Japan and it meant a lot that they spent their hard earned money to fly across the world for him.”