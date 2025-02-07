Drake Stops His Show To Gift $40K & Deliver Emotional Speech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake made his Perth concert unforgettable by giving away $20,000 each to two attendees and delivering a heartfelt message about kindness and connection.

A video posted to social media captured the moment the 38-year-old rapper paused his performance to shine a spotlight on two attendees.

“You guys are from Perth—I don’t know where you’ve been in your life,” he told them from the stage. “But for both of y’all, I’m gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that’s what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love.”

The currency of the generous gift—whether in U.S. or Australian dollars—remained unclear, but fans erupted in cheers at the unexpected gesture. As the night continued, Drake shifted the mood with a more introspective moment, addressing the emotions many in the crowd might be carrying.

“I pray to God that you’re happy, but I promise you that everybody in this room is not happy,” he said. “There’s a lot of people in here that might be going through some s###, you know? It might be a fucked-up time for you. Maybe you don’t get treated right by your parents or your boss, or maybe you don’t have that many friends. Maybe your boyfriend is f**ked up; maybe your girlfriend is a little toxic; you never know what the next person is going through.”

Encouraging the crowd to spread some kindness, he urged everyone to embrace a stranger.

“So this is what I want you to do,” he continued. “I want you to turn to somebody that you don’t know, and I just want you to give them a hug, say something nice to them.”