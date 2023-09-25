Drake Gifts Sexyy Red Cartier Watch Dripping In Diamonds 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red took to Instagram to share a video of the diamond-encrusted Cartier watch and thank Drake for his generosity.

Drake is showing his admiration for Sexyy Red in a major way, by gifting her a diamond-encrusted Cartier timepiece.

The O.V.O. founder, who described the rising star rapper as his “rightful wife,” earlier this year, is clearly a big fan. On Sunday (September 24), Sexyy Red took to social media to share a video of her new watch, thanking Drake for blessing her.

She gave fans a closeup of the icy piece which is dripping in diamonds and has a transparent face.

“Stop f###### playing wit me man. You see that s###?” she said in the video. “Ice me out Drake, turn me up Drake!”

She shared her appreciation for the “Rich Flex” hitmaker in the caption, writing, “Thank you Drakeeeeeeee ice me df out den. big boss sht I appreciate dat big dawg.”

Check out the video below.

In July, Drake posted a photo of him and Sexyy Red backstage after one of his shows. “Just met might my rightful wife.” The following month, Sexxy Red announced Drake had tapped her to open the remaining dates of the It’s All a Blur Tour.

In addition to touring, the pair have hit the studio together and may have a collab on the way.

“We got a song coming out,” Sexyy Red said after joking that she and Drake are more than friends. “I did some lil’ s### on his song. He sent me a beat, and I had rapped for him or whatever. He was f#####’ with it, so we gon’ see if he drop that b####. I don’t know. He just f### with me. I don’t know what he gon’ do. He gon’ pop out with some crazy s###, I know that.”