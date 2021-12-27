Drake Hands Out Stacks Of Cash in Toronto

Drake is back at it again after famously handing out nearly a million dollars to deserving fans in the video for “God’s Plan.”

While Drake spent much of the last few months promoting the release of his “Certified Lover Boy” album, it seems Christmas has brought his loving and giving side.

The Canadian superstar was spotted giving back in his hometown of Toronto on Christmas Day. With a Maybach instead of a reindeer-led sleigh, Drake played Santa Claus handing out stacks of cash to passers-by.

A video has emerged showing ChampagnePapi seated in the back of his chauffeur-driven luxury vehicle, handing over a wad of Canadian 20-dollar bills.

“@Champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas,” the video was captioned though the amount remains undisclosed. “Life’s fu**ing unreal man. Legend of the city.”

The lucky recipients are heard saying, “Oh my god, this is crazy,” and “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.” Drake responds with, “You already know.”

Drake giving away stacks of cash yesterday pic.twitter.com/XyFnofJy0O — WHATS THE WORD (@WhatsTheWordTV) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Drake displayed his softer side in a sweet video shared with his followers on Instagram over Christmas. In it, he and his four-year-old son Adonis and another little boy laugh and giggle while playfully wrestling with one another.

Drake captioned the post simply, “Merry Christmas From The Gang 🤞🏽💖”

Though Drake has been notoriously private concerning his son, he is clearly a proud father and shared another clip of his giggling son last week. The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of Adonis eating a snack while pulling some hilarious facial expressions.