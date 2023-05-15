T-Pain Crowns Drake As The “Simp” Music King

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

T-Pain, the king of autotune, says there was more to his style of music than just the fake digital manipulation that Usher once said was killing music. According to the Tallahassee native, he also made “simp” music.

During an episode of his podcast “Nappy Boy Radio,” the chart-topping singer talked about his musical style, saying, “I had zero confidence in any of my music. I was always the simp, remember? I was always wishing for a girl.”

If fans look at songs like his bangers “I’m Sprung” and “I’m In Love With A Stripper,” one might see what he is saying he added.

“‘I’m Sprung’ — that was about me simping to hell. First real simp joint,” he said. “‘I’m In Love With A Stripper’ — never said I ever got her. Just said I liked her a bunch. ‘Bartender’ — never took her anywhere. She was just a bartender. Never said we f##### or anything. Just me simping from afar.”

When asked if he thinks the culture needs him to come back and hold the torch for simping in 2023, he said there has been someone to lift his mantle, heartthrob Drake.

“I think Drake got it covered,” he said to his guest Rob Markman.

Many believe T-Pain might be on to something.

Simping, according to the streets, is when a person goes overboard in expressing his or her romantic love or obsession for someone else. Usually, this state happens when the person is moved out of their normal state of being because they are so open off their interest— usually doing things others would consider stupid or not in one’s best interest.

With this definition, fans might point to some of Drake’s biggest songs that could be associated to women he was in love with.

Songs like “In My Feelings” for his ex-love interest Keshia Chanté or “Club Paradise” about Rose Mary and Leanne Sealey are good EX-amples of his.

But don’t count on the Champagne Papi making more songs about ladies. It seems like he doesn’t enjoy being labeled “love soft.”

On an inaugural episode of “A Moody Conversation,” he told Lil Yachty he wishes he wouldn’t have been so personal about his private life in the public space.

“The lyrics are never with ill intent, but I had somebody tell me one time, ‘You know, it’s not necessarily what you’re saying about me, it’s the fact that you said it,'” he said.