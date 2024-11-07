Drake Haunted By Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” During NBA Game

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake is feuding with Sacramento Kings player DeMar DeRozan, who appeared in Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” video.

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé supported DeMar DeRozan amid the NBA player’s beef with Drake. Ranadivé wore a shirt referencing Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us” at the Kings vs. Toronto Raptors game in Sacramento on Wednesday night (November 6).

Drake mean-mugged DeRozan, a former Raptor, when the Kings played in Toronto on November 2. Drake also took a shot at DeRozan on the television broadcast.

“If you ever put up a DeRozan banner, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” Drake said.

DeRozan was asked about Drake’s remarks after the November 2 game.

“Well, he gonna have a long way to climb to take it down,” the NBA All-Star told reporters. “So tell him, good luck.”

Drake’s feud with DeRozan stemmed from the Kings player appearing in Lamar’s “Not Like Us” music video. Lamar mentioned DeRozan, a fellow Compton native, on the Drake diss track.

“F##### on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that’s conniving/Then get his face tatted like a b#### apologizing/I’m glad DeRoz’ came home, y’all didn’t deserve him neither/From Alondra down to Central, n#### better not speak on Serena/And your homeboy need subpoena, that predator move in flocks/That name gotta be registered and placed on neighborhood watch,” Lamar rapped.

DeRozan spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Raptors, Drake’s home team. DeRozan’s ties to Lamar run much deeper.

“Kendrick been a friend of mine, family,” DeRozan told FOX 40 in Sacramento. “Damn near family for a long time, for a while. We from the same city. We grew up damn near in the same neighborhood. So, it’s always been there. It hasn’t always been publicized but that’s basically family.”

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” was widely viewed as the winning shot in his battle against Drake. Lamar is expected to perform the song when he headlines the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.