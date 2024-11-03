Drake Fuming Mad, Threatens DeMar DeRozan Over Jersey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake had some stern words for former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan – and the NBA player had his own slick reply!

Rapper and Toronto Raptors’ ambassador Drake is apparently still harboring some heat, and it’s aimed squarely at former Raptors star DeMar DeRozan.

The reason?

DeRozan’s support for Drake’s arch-enemy Kendrick Lamar.

During the Raptors’ intense 131-128 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings, Drake, who was courtside for Vince Carter’s jersey retirement ceremony, didn’t hold back his grudge.

In a bold statement during the game, Drake announced, “If you ever put DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself.”

This jab comes after DeRozan was spotted supporting Kendrick at his “Ken and Friends” event.

The move seems to have gotten under Drake’s skin following his own publicized loss to Kendrick during their epic rap battle earlier this year.

Kendrick name-checked DeRozan, who used to play for the Raptors, in the diss record “Not Like Us,” which many feel was the nail in Drake’s coffin – in terms of their battle.

DeRozan, who is from Compton, like Kendrick, also appeared in the video.

Not one to shy away, DeRozan, now playing for the Kings, had a simple but sly response: “He’s going to have a long way to climb. Good luck.”

The light-hearted yet defiant comeback left fans and reporters chuckling, wondering if Drake’s beef is genuine or just a good-natured rivalry sparked by Toronto’s love for its basketball legends and Hip-Hop heroes.