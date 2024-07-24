Drake Is “Happier” After Kendrick Lamar Battle, Producer Gordo Says: “It’s Pretty Weird”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gordo, who produced “Rich Baby Daddy” and “Sticky” for Drake, insists the Canadian star isn’t sulking over losing to Kendrick Lamar.

Drake’s friend and producer Gordo updated fans on the OVO rapper’s state of mind after a highly contentious battle against Kendrick Lamar. The producer formerly known as Carnage claimed Drake is feeling great despite losing to Kendrick. Gordo said Drake moved past the beef.

“Ever since all this has happened… I’ve seen him happier,” Gordo told PEOPLE. “It’s really weird. He’s pretty jolly… The internet makes it seem like, ‘Oh, that photo, he’s all sad and s###.’ That’s just a bad photo from a bad camera. But because it’s him, it’s put under a magnifying glass like, ‘Oh, look at his eyes. He’s looking a little droopy. He hasn’t slept.’ But the guy’s been happy as s###, to be honest. He’s chilling.”

Drake and Kendrick’s long-brewing feud exploded when K. Dot appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album in March. Kendrick dissed Drake on the song “Like That,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The chart-topping cut led to Drake and Kendrick exchanging several diss tracks in April and May.

The general public crowned Kendrick the winner largely thanks to his smash hit “Not Like Us.” The diss track crossed over in a way few disses do, becoming Kendrick’s second No. 1 song of the year. It remained Hip-Hop’s biggest hit of 2024.

Kendrick accused Drake of grooming and pedophilia. Drake responded to the allegations with “The Heart Part 6,” but the song failed to dampen the public’s enthusiasm for “Not Like Us.”

Drake and Kendrick haven’t dropped any diss tracks since the release of “The Heart Part 6” in May. Kendrick added insult to injury by performing “Not Like Us” multiple times at a Juneteenth concert livestreamed by Amazon Prime Video. He also dropped a music video for the song on the Fourth of July.