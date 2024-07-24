DeMar DeRozan Insists “Drake’s Still My Man,” Despite Appearing In Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DeMar DeRozan said his relationship with Drake is still intact and that Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is bigger than rap beef.

DeMar DeRozan is shedding more light on his role in the video for Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss “Not Like Us,” despite his well-documented friendship with the OVO honcho.

In a new interview with The Sacramento Bee, the newly signed Sacramento Kings small forward has elaborated on his appearance in the video.

“It was fun to be a part of (‘Not Like Us’),” DeRozan explained. “For that moment, it was so much bigger than what people look at it as a beef between (Lamar) and Drake. It brought our whole city together in a different type of light where there wasn’t no issues, no violence. Everybody was coming together in a peaceful manner and that was the beauty out of those moments.”

DeMar DeRozan made an appearance in Kendrick Lamar’s music video for “Not Like Us” 🔥



(via @kendricklamar / YT)pic.twitter.com/QfUcq8ovfa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 4, 2024

DeRozan also appeared at K. Dot’s historic Juneteenth concert The Pop Out: Ken & Friends, during a performance of the chart-topper.

Kendrick Lamar brings the West Coast onstage for "Not Like Us" encore performance



Russell Westbrook & DeMar DeRozan going crazy



The Pop Out Live @ The Forum in LA📍 pic.twitter.com/FBWauIfzG9 — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 20, 2024

DeRozan explained that Kendrick is “basically family,” and says they would do anything for each other. “When he did the song, he asked me to be a part of it,” he added. “Whatever it is he’s doing, I’m going to be a part of it without a thought. That’s kind of always been our relationship.”

However, DeRozan insisted his ties to Kendrick Lamar don’t affect his relationship with Drake.

“Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed,” DeRozan said. “It’s so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day it’s music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out.”