Kendrick Lamar Shouts “OV-HO” With Half Of Compton In “Not Like Us” Video

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has been a major talking point due to the song’s pointed diss at Drake—and now, the video has arrived. Shot in Compton on June 22, the video drew large crowds eager to catch a glimpse of Lamar performing the scathing track. The production, which featured appearances by artists like YG, “Not Like Us” producer Mustard and other prominent figures from the Los Angeles rap scene, highlighted the unity among various artists and communities in the city​.

The anticipation for the “Not Like Us” video was palpable, especially following Lamar’s electrifying historic Juneteenth concert, “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends.” The concert, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, saw Kendrick performing the diss track multiple times, further fueling his ongoing rivalry with Drake.

The video shoot itself became a community event, with locals and fans joining in, creating an atmosphere of solidarity and celebration. The event also underscored Kendrick Lamar’s influence and ability to bring together diverse elements of L.A., including Bloods and Crips.

“Not Like Us” achieved significant chart success, marking Kendrick Lamar’s fourth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released in May, the track quickly climbed to the top, bolstered by 70.9 million streams and 15,000 traditional sales in its opening week. The milestone follows Lamar’s previous hits like “HUMBLE.” and his collaboration with Taylor Swift on “Bad Blood”​ (Rap-Up)​.

“Not Like Us” also shattered several streaming records, including breaking the Spotify record for the most streamed rap song in a single day, surpassing Drake’s previous record. The track’s success on streaming platforms like Spotify and its dominance on the Canadian streaming charts highlight Lamar’s continued influence. Despite the ongoing debate among fans over the outcome of Lamar’s lyrical battle with Drake, “Not Like Us” has undeniably cemented its place in rap history​.