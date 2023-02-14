Drake Is Off The Hook In Ongoing XXXTENTACION Murder Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake is likely breathing a sigh of relief after a judge determined he won’t have to testify in XXXTENTACION’s murder trial. According to reports, Judge Michael A. Usan ultimately decided Drake’s participation wasn’t necessary. The OVO Sound founder was expected to sit for a deposition later this month.

Attorney Mauricio Padilla, who represents suspect Dedrick Williams, first convinced the court Drake need to be deposed. He argued a 2017 beef between the two rappers warranted some questioning. But Drake’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, countered there was a “lack of foundation.”

Law & Crime shared video of the court proceedings on Monday (February 13). Cohen explained Padilla sent Drake a Zoom link for the deposition without sealing it. Days later, Padilla filed a notice with the court but failed to include details on how the Zoom interview would be conducted. Subsequently, Cohen claimed the subpoena was “procedurally defective.”

Drake also pointed out his name never appeared in the investigative files, proving Drake doesn’t have any relevant knowledge about the case. He called the deposition request an attempt to “add more layers of celebrity and notoriety to a tragic and unfortunate event.”

XXXTENTACION was shot and killed outside of RIVA Motorsports in June 2018. Suspects Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Williams are currently on trial facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder.