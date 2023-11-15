Drake & J. Cole Recreate Spider-Man Meme & More In “First Person Shooter” Video

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake and J. Cole dropped their “First Person Shooter” music video before they hit the road together for a 2024 tour.

Drake and J. Cole released a reference-filled music video for their collaboration “First Person Shooter” on Wednesday (November 15). The two dropped the visuals days after announcing their joint tour.

The “First Person Shooter” video featured a cameo by actor Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone in The Office. Drake and J. Cole recreated the Spider-Man pointing meme in one scene along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s viral chess match photo. Drake also did his best Michael Jackson impression, pulling off some of MJ’s signature dance moves in the video.

“First Person Shooter” appeared on Drake’s latest album For All the Dogs, which dropped in October. The J. Cole-assisted track was produced by Boi-1da, Tay Keith, FNZ and others.

Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All a Blur Tour (Big as the What?) kicks off in January 2024. The run of shows includes several rescheduled dates from Drake’s 2023 tour.

Check out the upcoming tour dates below.

January 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena *

January 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

January 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

January 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

January 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

January 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

February 2 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

February 7 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

February 8 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

February 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

February 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

February 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

February 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

February 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

March 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

March 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

March 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

March 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

* Rescheduled date

~ Without J. Cole