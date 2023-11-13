Drake & J. Cole Team Up For “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “First Person Shooter” collaborators will crisscross the country next year.

Two Hip-Hop heavyweights are planning to hit the road together. Drake recruited J. Cole for the upcoming “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” which kicks off January 18 in Denver, Colorado.

Dreamville Records founder J. Cole will join Drake for several dates on the 2024 run. The trek will hit locations such as San Antonio, New Orleans, Columbus, Cleveland, Nashville, Memphis and Kansas City.

“It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” follows 2023’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” which took place over the summer and fall. Drake’s Her Loss album collaborator, 21 Savage, joined him for that North American journey.

Previously, Drake and J. Cole toured together for 2012’s Club Paradise Tour. At the time, Drake was coming off the release of his sophomore album Take Care. In addition, Cole’s debut album dropped the previous September.

Cole World: The Sideline Story featured Drake on the “In The Morning” track. The Grammy award winners collaborated again on “First Person Shooter” off Drake’s recently released For All the Dogs album. That single became J. Cole’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tickets for “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning on Wednesday, November 15. General ticket sales begin Friday, November 17 starting at 11 am local time on drakerelated.com.