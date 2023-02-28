Drake & J. Cole Team Up To Headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake and J. Cole will perform together at the Dreamville Festival, which returns to Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

J. Cole enlisted the help of Drake to do something special for the 2023 Dreamville Festival.

Dreamville announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming festival on Tuesday (February 28). The event is highlighted by Drake and J. Cole, who will join forces for a set on the main stage in April.

The 2023 Dreamville Festival is scheduled to begin on April 1. Usher will headline the first night, which includes performances by Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, the City Girls and more.

Drake and J. Cole serve as co-headliners to close out the festival on April 2. The final day of the event features Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla and Waka Flocka Flame, among others.

The 2023 Dreamville Festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale now at the festival’s website.

Check out the full list of this year’s Dreamville Festival performers below.

Saturday, April 1:

Usher

Lil Durk

Ari Lennox

City Girls

Sean Paul

EARTHGANG

Jessie Reyez

Key Glock

SiR

Lute

Omen

Marqus Clae

Victony

Sunday, April 2:

J. Cole + Drake

Burna Boy

Summer Walker

J.I.D

GloRilla

Bas

Waka Flocka Flame

Mario

Ayra Starr

Baby Tate

Cozz

Jordan Ward

Reuben Vincent