Drake & J. Cole Team Up To Headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

J. Cole enlisted the help of Drake to do something special for the 2023 Dreamville Festival.
Dreamville announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming festival on Tuesday (February 28). The event is highlighted by Drake and J. Cole, who will join forces for a set on the main stage in April.
The 2023 Dreamville Festival is scheduled to begin on April 1. Usher will headline the first night, which includes performances by Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, EARTHGANG, the City Girls and more.
Drake and J. Cole serve as co-headliners to close out the festival on April 2. The final day of the event features Burna Boy, Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla and Waka Flocka Flame, among others.
The 2023 Dreamville Festival will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina. Tickets are on sale now at the festival’s website.
Check out the full list of this year’s Dreamville Festival performers below.
Saturday, April 1:
Usher
Lil Durk
Ari Lennox
City Girls
Sean Paul
EARTHGANG
Jessie Reyez
Key Glock
SiR
Lute
Omen
Marqus Clae
Victony
Sunday, April 2:
J. Cole + Drake
Burna Boy
Summer Walker
J.I.D
GloRilla
Bas
Waka Flocka Flame
Mario
Ayra Starr
Baby Tate
Cozz
Jordan Ward
Reuben Vincent