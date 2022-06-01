J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million For Wake County, North Carolina

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau released the economic impact figures for the 2022 Dreamville Festival on Tuesday (May 31).

The 2022 Dreamville Festival brought in roughly $6.7 million to Wake County, North Carolina.

Visit Raleigh disclosed the estimated economic impact within the area on Tuesday (May 31). More than 80,000 people attended J. Cole’s two-day event, which took place at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park in April.

“The increase in economic impact and attendance over this year’s two-day festival is gratifying to see after the pandemic hindered the previously sold-out event from taking place the last couple of years,” Visit Raleigh CEO Dennis Edwards said in a press release. “The successful turnout for Dreamville Festival reiterates that events and travel are back in our area and the demand is still prevalent.”

According to Visit Raleigh, Wake County had a 92 percent occupancy on the first night of the Dreamville Festival. The bureau also described the $6.7 million estimate as “conservative.”

“My team and I continue to be awed by the overwhelming support we’ve received since closing out the second Dreamville Festival this April,” the festival’s president Adam Roy said. “But to now fully realize the festival’s positive impact on the local economy and tourism, it truly is unbelievable.”

Roy added, “We are grateful for our fans who traveled across the U.S. and internationally to attend the fest, as well as for those from the City of Raleigh and Wake County who helped bring this event together. Our Dreamville team looks forward to furthering its investments in the community for years to come, especially as we plan for the festival’s return in spring 2023.”

The 2022 Dreamville Festival featured performances by J. Cole, Lil Wayne and Ashanti, among others. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the Dreamville Foundation and Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy.