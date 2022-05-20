J. Cole Signs To Canadian Basketball Team

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

J. Cole’s hoop dreams continue as he signs on with this second professional team. And there’s a Drake connection.

J. Cole has signed a new contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball league.

This will be the second professional foray into basketball for Cole World. Last year he joined the Rwanda Patriots, a team in the Basketball Africa League (BAL). He average 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and one assists.

The 6 foot three guard grew up playing basketball in North Carolina He did not make the St. John’s University basketball team when he tried out though.

Oddly enough, one of the owners of the Scarborough Shooting Stars is also a cofounder of Drake’s OVO movement.