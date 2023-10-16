Drake Moves Closer To Tying Jay-Z’s Record For Most No. 1 Albums By A Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

“Only The Beatles, nobody ahead of me. I crush Elvis in his Blue Suede Shoes. Made the Rolling Stones seem sweet as Kool-Aid too,” raps Jay-Z on “Reminder” off 2009’s The Blueprint 3. Over the last fourteen years, Drake has made his way up the rankings for most No. 1 albums to land right behind Hov.

Jay-Z presently holds second place on the list of all-time Billboard 200 chart leaders. The Roc Nation founder’s fourteen Number Ones only trail behind The Beatles with nineteen. Drake now has thirteen Number Ones.

The OVO Sound boss sits at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200. His For All the Dogs debuted atop the chart with 402,000 first-week units. Drake also broke his tie with Taylor Swift (12) for most career No. 1 albums, moving into third place alone.

Additionally, For All the Dogs pulled in 514.01 million on-demand streams. That total gives Drake’s eighth studio LP the largest streaming week of 2023 and the fourth-largest streaming week in history. His 2018 album, Scorpion, holds the all-time record with 745.92 million streams.

While keeping an eye on overtaking Jay-Z for most No. 1 albums by a rapper, Drake now looks to surpass another music icon when it comes to the most No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The “King of Pop” Michael Jackson could get pushed down a rung soon.

Drake’s “Slime You Out” featuring SZA debuted in the Hot 100’s pole position last month, giving the Toronto native his 12th No. 1 on that weekly tally. This week, he could tie Michael Jackson (13) for fifth most number-one singles with either “First Person Shooter” or “IDGAF.”

Both “First Person Shooter” featuring J. Cole and “IDGAF” featuring Yeat live on For All the Dogs. The 23-track project also includes contributions from Teezo Touchdown, 21 Savage, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red and Lil Yachty.