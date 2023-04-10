Drake Jokes: “We Identical Twins” After Fans Mistake Rick Ross For Drizzy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross told Drake, “They need you in Jamaica,” after two local women confused him with the Toronto superstar.

There aren’t too many Hip-Hop fans who would confuse Drake and Rick Ross, but that’s exactly what happened while the Biggest Boss was in Jamaica.

As one of the most enduring duos of the last decade, Drake and Rick Ross have churned out numerous collaborations over the years. Such is their chemistry they considered a joint album with Rozay floating the title The YOLO Tape years ago.

However, while they blend seamlessly on wax, creating iconic music, the pair look nothing alike. That didn’t stop two ladies from thinking they had run into Drake when they saw Rick Ross in Jamaica.

On Sunday (Apr. 9), Rozay took to his Instagram Story to share some scenes from his trip to the island. Although he was in Jamaica to perform, he still managed to take in some of the tropical scenery and local cuisine.

He posted a video of himself with two local women who appeared to be fans, embracing the ladies who flashed beaming smiles.

“Listen, do you know my name?” the MMG honcho asked before both women replied, “I do” confidently. When he asked them who he is, one of the women confidently stated: “Drake’ while the other hesitated for a moment before repeating her friend’s answer.

“Incorrect,” Ross stated as the women howled with laughter. When they asked him who he really is if not Drake, Rick Ross answered using his best patois, “The big belly rude boy, true ting dis.”

Drake Jokes He And Rick Ross Are “Identical”

“They need you in Jamaica” Rick Ross wrote on IG, tagging Drake, who replied, “At least they know we identical twins.”

Check out the hilarious clip below.

A month after dropping the Scary Hours 2 cut “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” Rick Ross teased a possible full-length LP with Drake.

“After our latest release…’Lemon Pepper Freestyle’, we had that conversation and it’s most definitely under serious consideration.”

While it hasn’t materialized yet, a project from the duo responsible for iconic tracks like including “Aston Martin Music,” “Stay Schemin’,” “Lord Knows,” “Gold Roses,” and “Diced Pineapples” is worth waiting for.