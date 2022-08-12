Drake Reacts To Rod Wave Explaining Why He Wasn’t On “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how the OVO leader feels about not getting that verse.

When Drake dropped the Scary Hours 2 track “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” in 2021, the song only featured Rick Ross. Apparently, Rod Wave had the chance to appear on the song as well.

360 with Speedy Mormon recently caught up with Rod Wave. The interview included the Beautiful Mind album creator reflecting on his decision to pass up a chance to officially rap alongside Drizzy.

“I wanted the s### to be perfect because it’s Drake,” explained Rod Wave. “At that moment, I was still in shock. I was still adjusting to this s###, adjusting to like, ‘Ok, this is me. This is my life. I’m a rapper now.'”

The 22-year-old Floridian added, “It took me like a week to even record it. I was listening to it and I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do on this m###########.'” Wave admitted he got cold feet about his verse.

Drake saw an Instagram clip from Rod Wave’s interview and reacted to the Alamo Records recording artist’s explanation. The OVO Sound leader left a comment under the Complex account’s post.

“@rodwave this is an act of true respect I could never be upset this is some real artistry and holding yourself to a standard where you don’t bend for anybody just cause they are somebody much love for ya brada,” wrote Drake.

The 24-track Beautiful Mind arrived today (August 12). Rod Wave’s fourth studio LP features Jack Harlow and December Joy. Drake released his own Honestly, Nevermind album in June. That project contained a contribution by 21 Savage.