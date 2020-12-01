Drake, Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Listed Among Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artists For 2020

(AllHipHop News)
As the year comes down to its final days, streaming services and media outlets will begin releasing their annual end-of-the-year lists. For example, Spotify unveiled the top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and playlists on the platform.
The year’s most popular Spotify editorial playlist is Today’s Top Hits with more than 27 million followers. Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny was named Spotify’s most-streamed global artist of 2020. He was followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD, and The Weeknd. Bad Bunny also had the most-streamed global album (YHLQMDLG).
The Weeknd’s After Hours was the second-most streamed album. His smash record “Blinding Lights” led the list of most-streamed songs globally. Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” came in third which was followed by SAINt JHN and Imanbek’s “Roses – Imanbek Remix” at #4.
Billie Eilish was Spotify’s most-streamed global female artist for the year. The rest of the top five included Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey. Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was the fifth most-streamed album around the world.
When it comes to streaming totals in the United States, Hip Hop acts controlled the top three spots on the list of most-streamed artists. Juice WRLD, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift topped that tally. Megan Thee Stallion was the fifth most-streamed female artist in America.
The U.S. Most Streamed Songs list was dominated by rappers. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey, “ROCKSTAR” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, and “Life Is Good” by Future featuring Drake out-streamed every other track.
When it comes to Spotify’s U.S. Most Streamed Albums list, once again Hip Hop reigned supreme. The top five consists of Legends Never Die by Juice WRLD, Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 by Lil Uzi Vert, Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone, After Hours by The Weeknd, and Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial by Roddy Ricch.
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:
Most Streamed Artists Globally
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Juice WRLD
- The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- TED Talks Daily
- The Daily
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- Call Her Daddy
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
- Society & Culture
- Comedy
- Lifestyle & Health
- Arts & Entertainment
- Education
Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists:
U.S. Most Streamed Artists
- Juice WRLD
- Drake
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
U.S. Most Streamed Songs
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
- “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
- “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
- Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
- Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
- NPR News Now
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- The Daily
- Call Her Daddy
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres
- Comedy
- Society & Culture
- Lifestyle & Health
- News
- Education