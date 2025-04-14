Drake Just Revealed What He’s Working On Next

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake is keeping his fans fed, confirming his next offering following the release of his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab.

Drake dropped a surprise during a livestream with Adin Ross on Sunday night (April 14) when he casually confirmed he’s crafting a new solo album and promised, “It slaps.”

The Toronto rapper made the announcement while chatting live with Ross, sending the livestream’s chat into overdrive.

“Working on a new album right now,” he announced. “It slaps.”

Drake also clarified that the project is a solo effort, not another collaboration.

Drake thanks everyone for streaming $$$4U, says “I’am working on a new album right now, it’s a slap” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xykK5djRIL — kofi_champ ⁶𓅓 (@kofi_champ_) April 14, 2025

The reveal comes just two months after Drake teamed up with PARTYNEXTDOOR for the R&B-heavy joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which dropped on Valentine’s Day.

The 21-track project, featured appearances from Pim, Yebba and Chino Pacas. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 246,000 album-equivalent units.

It marked Drake’s 14th chart-topping album, tying him with Jay-Z and Taylor Swift for the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist.

While $ome $exy $ongs 4 U leaned into a softer, romantic sound, Drake’s upcoming solo release is expected to return to his signature style. It will be his ninth solo studio album and the follow-up to 2023’s For All the Dogs.

During the same livestream, Ross asked Drake if he’d ever consider stepping into the ring for a celebrity boxing match.

Drake quickly shut it down, saying he wouldn’t do it publicly and joked, “Behind closed garage doors.” When Ross hinted at Kendrick Lamar as a potential opponent, Drake laughed but didn’t take the bait.

Drake just said he would fight Kendrick Lamar “behind closed garage doors” 👀 pic.twitter.com/y8NCrbSDYk — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 14, 2025

The livestream marked one of Drake’s first public comments about new solo music since the release of his collaborative album. No release date has been announced for the upcoming project.