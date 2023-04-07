Drake Taunts Kanye West On “Search & Rescue” With Kim Kardashian Appearance

The photo of Kanye West’s ex-wife on the single art was the first clue it was going to be related to the SKIMS founder in some way. Sure enough, the track is the same song he previewed at the Dreamville Festival last weekend, which included snippets of her voice discussing her divorce.

Drake has unveiled a new single called “Search & Rescue” just hours after teasing it on social media. The photo of Kim Kardashian on the single art was the first clue it was going to be related to the SKIMS founder in some way. Sure enough, the track is the same song he previewed at the Dreamville Festival last weekend, which included snippets of her voice discussing her divorce from Kanye West.

Drake and Kanye West have been swapping jabs for years and, at times, over Kardashian. In 2018, West pulled a tweet-and-delete after discovering Drake followed his then-wife on Instagram.

Needless to say, West wasn’t particularly pleased.

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” he tweeted. “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f*cked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning. Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram.”

Just a day later, West returned with another warning for the 6 God. After addressing Drake’s subliminal shots on Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode, he revisited the controversial IG follow that made him so irate.

“This man tried to used my family’s song to get at me,” he tweeted. “He been trying to pick a fight since the pool line. He dodged me for months when I extended olive branches to talk and then called to threaten me. I’ve never mentioned or touched anything related to family when it came to Drake. He followed my wife on Instagram he mentioned Pusha’s fiancé in a song.”

“You could have been sat down with me. I don’t need to score no points off of drake. If that was the case I wouldn’t have reached out in the first place. Ima focus on my family. And you keep my family out of all this wrestling foolishness. I don’t have beef with no one. Love everyone but don’t follow my f*cking wife on Instagram. Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram. This person is not Drake’s friend.”

But it all seemed like water under the bridge in December 2021 when they put their differences aside for the Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Hollywood Bowl. Since then, West and Kardashian’s relationship dissolved after six years of marriage and he quickly remarried.