Kanye West Escapes Charges For Snatching And Throwing Woman’s Phone 

Kanye West will not face charges in connection with an incident when he snatched and tossed a woman’s phone to prevent her from filming him.

The G.O.O.D. Music boss was accused of snatching and tossing the phone of a woman he believed to be paparazzi. According to TMZ, the charges have now been dropped in connection with the January incident.

Documents obtained by the outlet from Ventura County District Attorney’s Office show that the woman’s phone was not damaged. However, while her $30 phone case was affected, she declined to press charges against Kanye West.

Widely circulated footage of the incident shows Kanye West leaving his daughter North’s basketball game in January before approaching a woman in a vehicle. The woman, who Ye seemingly believed was a member of the paparazzi, tells him that “he’s a celebrity.”

However, Kanye insists he does not want to be filmed. “If I say stop, stop with your cameras!” he replied.

The DONDA creator then reached into the woman’s car before snatching her phone and throwing it into the street behind him. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department reportedly arrived on the scene around 4:30 P.M. Law enforcement viewed footage of the incident before confirming Kanye West was the “named suspect in a battery investigation.”

Kanye West Says He Feels Like “Some Type Of Caged Animal”

A month later, Kanye West confronted a photographer filming him in West Hollywood. After asking the paparazzo to stop recording him, he engaged in a discussion with the freelancer, detailing his issues with photographers running down on him.

“Bro, just stop,” he urged. “Y’all paparazzi, you understand? Stop. Just stop … It’s like antagonistic. You got the shot … You don’t even know. Y’all just jump up on people like this.”

Ye then told the photographer he initially began taking medication because he “got mad at paparazzi.” Kanye West explained that his father was a photographer and asked for “balance,” from the paparazzo. “I can’t live in California in my life like I’m some type of caged animal to be judged and photographed,” he added.