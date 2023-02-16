Paparazzi Allegedly Challenges Kanye West To Street Fight; Rapper Runs To The Cops

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kanye West went to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office to file a complaint about a confrontation with the paparazzi.

Kanye West sought the help of law enforcement in his ongoing beef with the paparazzi.

According to multiple reports, Ye stopped by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood after getting into a confrontation with the paparazzi on Tuesday (February 14). He allegedly claimed a cameraman challenged him to a fight.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Page Six the controversial rapper encountered the paparazzi while leaving Sunset Boulevard. Kanye West asked photographers to stop following him, leading to an argument that almost turned into a physical altercation.

Kanye West filed a complaint against the paparazzi. Authorities opened an investigation.

Ye took his issues with the paparazzi to law enforcement a few weeks after venting about his frustrations with one cameraman. He argued with a paparazzo about how the industry operates in January.

“My dad did photography for newspapers,” Kanye West told the paparazzo. “It has to be some kind of balance, some kind of conversation. I can’t live in California in my life like I’m some type of caged animal to be judged and photographed.”

Last month, Kanye West became a battery suspect in another incident involving a photographer. A video showed him grabbing a woman’s phone and throwing it in the street.