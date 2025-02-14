Drake Addresses Kendrick Beef & Joe Budden Drama On “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U” Album

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake’s new album sees him addressing his ongoing feuds with Kendrick Lamar and Joe Budden with a track littered with disses.

Drake fans eagerly anticipating his return to signature melodic raps weren’t disappointed with his new album, but the Toronto rap star also took the opportunity to address his feud with Kendrick Lamar and fire shots at Joe Budden.

Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOORs highly anticipated album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U arrived at midnight on Valentine’s Day. Although he doesn’t mention K. Dot by name, the track “Gimme a Hug,” is littered with references to their battle.

Drake kicks off the song by addressing the rivalry and Kanye West’s claim that he and Future celebrated “the elimination of Drake” on the “Like That” remix, taking shots at “small fish” rappers who use his name “for promotion.”

“Drake elimination, fake intimidation,” he raps. “Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience.”

He also laughs off “b#### n##### that are waiting on The Boy’s obituary,” adding, “Cause if I die, it’s these n##### that become the sole beneficiary.”

Drake then seemingly references Lamar’s elaborate penmanship and “euphoria” cover art.

“And what the f### are they gon’ do with it?” he asks. “Have the girls up at 29 on stage twerking with a dictionary?”

Referencing the feud directly, Drake declares, “F### a rap beef, I’m tryna get the party lit.”

Longtime rival Joe Budden, who recently torched Drake on his podcast, also gets a mention.

“Melyssa Ford, you a legend from the 6,” he said of Budden’s podcast co-host. “Hate to see you with a dick-sucker.”

Check out “Gimme A Hug” below and listen to $ome $exy $ongs 4 U at the end of the page.

Joe Budden Responds to Drake

Earlier this week, Budden fired back after Drake posted an unflattering video of him on his finsta.

“Drake, don’t shoot back at me now that you ice cold,” Budden began. “I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when you was lit.”

Budden then told Drake to “Spin the f###### block,” adding, “99 n##### done jumped on your asss. You out smoking hookah in turquoise boots. Don’t post me! Go get your f###### lick back. F###### b####.”

However, Budden ultimately conceded that he would be giving Drake’s new album a spin.