Joe Budden Goes Nuclear On Drake In Explosive Rant: “Go Get Your Lick Back!” 

Joe Budden went off on Drake, urging him to retaliate against Kendrick Lamar and others who dissed him over the past year.

Joe Budden unleashed on Drake, slamming the Toronto rap star for mocking him from his “plottttwistttttt” Instagram page.

On Tuesday (February 11) the page, which Drake uses as a dumping ground of sorts, shared an unflattering video of Joe Budden dragging on a cigarette,

The caption both poked fun at Budden while hyping Drake’s upcoming PartyNextDoor collab album: “$$$HITTING MEEEEEE.”

Drake posted a reel of Joe Budden on his Plot Twist page… with Let It All Work Out by Lil Wayne playing. Joe Budden had a case for lewdness. LOL pic.twitter.com/SHP4yLJiPB — King Jared (@certifiedjared) February 11, 2025

The retired rapper caught wind of the jab and fired back at Drake in a nuclear rant on the latest episode of the “Joe Budden Podcast.”

The former Slaughterhouse MC ripped into his longtime rival, claiming Kendrick Lamar ended his career. He also urged him to retaliate against K. Dot and everyone else who dissed him over the past 12 months.

“Drake, don’t shoot back at me now that you ice cold,” Budden began. “I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse. I wanted to do it when you was lit, it was fun. Don’t go get shot all through the year and then pop up like Bernie at Weekend At Bernie’s wanting to shoot at me now. No, n####. Go spin! Spin the f###### block.”

After questioning if Drake is “crazy,” Joe Budden continued.

“99 n##### done jumped on your ass,” he yelled. “You out smoking hookah in turquoise boots. Don’t post me! Go get your f###### lick back. F###### b####.”

Nonetheless, illustrating their love-hate relationship, Budden insisted, “I still like him. I’m buying that album Friday.”

Joe Budden has a message for Drake after seeing that he posted him from his burner account pic.twitter.com/OFKPR6BKR6 — The Hip Hop Junkie (@hhjunkie718) February 12, 2025

Although Joe Budden refused to trade jabs with Drake, several big brands have poked fun at his expense.

Education app Duolingo killed off their owl mascot, blaming Drizzy for the death. Meanwhile, Apple Music taunted him with lyrics from K. Dot’s “Not Like Us” after the Super Bowl.