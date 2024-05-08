Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Did Bill Ritter make a Freudian slip about the Toronto native?

Kendrick Lamar accusing Drake of being a sexual predator on multiple diss tracks may have been a very effective tactic. An ABC7 New York anchor unintendedly called the OVO boss a “r####” instead of “rapper” on live television.

ABC7 New York’s Bill Ritter covered the news story of a shooting near Drake’s Toronto home. The newscaster likely made a huge Freudian slip. The gaffe quickly spread across social media.

“Lots of questions tonight about a security guard who was shot outside the mansion of the r####… rapper, I should say, Drake, in Toronto,” Bill Ritter told the TV audience.

The battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake led to Lamar referring to the Canadian entertainer and his OVO crew as sex offenders. In addition, Lamar warned other celebrities to stay away from Drake for safety reasons.

“Him and Weinstein should get f##### up in a cell for the rest of their life,” Kendrick Lamar rapped on “meet the grahams.” In addition, Lamar’s “Not Like Us” includes the lyrics, “And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles.”

Drake responded on “The Heart Part 6” by saying, “Speakin’ of anything with a child, let’s get to that now. This Epstein angle was the s### I expected.” He also said, “If I was f###### young girls, I promise I’d have been arrested. I’m way too famous for this s### you just suggested.”