Drake Deletes His Kendrick Lamar Diss Tracks From Instagram

The headline-generating Drake versus Kendrick Lamar battle continues to make news. After the two Hip-Hop superstars’ years-long feud came to a head in 2024, Hip-Hop fans closely followed the rivalry’s updates.

For instance, social media users recently noticed Drake removed a post about his diss track “The Heart Part 6” from his Instagram page. That move by the OVO Sound leader sparked questions.

Then Drake also took down his “Push Ups” and “Family Matters” Instagram posts. The For All the Dogs album creator has not publicly explained the deletions as of press time.

Drake has officially removed ALL of his Kendrick Lamar diss tracks from IG

While Instagram no longer houses those diss records directed at Kendrick Lamar, OVO fans can still listen to “Push Ups” and “Family Matters” on DSPs.

Drizzy pulled the controversial “Taylor Made Freestyle” from Instagram in April following a legal threat from the Tupac Shakur estate. The song featured artificial intelligence-created Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg verses.

Previously, Drake seemingly expressed his desire to move on from his beef with Kendrick Lamar. In May, he wrote on his Instagram Story, “Good times. Summer vibes up next.”

The first musical offerings from Drake following the highly-publicized clash with Lamar polarized listeners. Sexyy Red tapped him for “U My Everything.” A track titled “Wah Gwan Delilah” featuring Drizzy also hit the internet.