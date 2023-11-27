Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Returns To No. 1 Following “Scary Hours 3” Release

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drizzy rises three spots to hold off Taylor Swift and Dolly Parton.

“Taylor Swift, the only n#### that I ever rated. Only one could make me drop the album just a little later,” raps Drake on “Red Button.” It turns out the Canadian superstar was able to leap over Swift to recapture the No. 1 spot on the album chart.

Early projections predicted a tight race for the top of this week’s Billboard 200. Drake’s For All the Dogs went up against Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Dolly Parton’s Rockstar for the No. 1 position.

For All the Dogs managed to outsell 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and Rockstar over the latest tracking period. Drake’s eighth studio LP got a boost from the release of the Scary Hours Edition of the project on November 17.

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition added six new tracks to the album, including “Evil Ways” featuring J. Cole. Drake racked up another 145,000 units and 190 million streams for the week ending on November 23.

Originally, For All the Dogs debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 402,000 first-week units. It became Drake’s thirteenth chart-topper. The OVO Sound founder only trails Jay-Z by one Number One on the all-time list.

Next year, Drake will team up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation protégé, J. Cole, for the “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” That trek includes stops in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tampa, St. Louis, and other cities.