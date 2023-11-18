Drake Adds 10 New Dates To “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” With J. Cole

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out where you can see the two rap stars live on stage.

“In The Morning” collaborators Drake and J. Cole shocked Hip-Hop fans by announcing they plan to head out on the road together for “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?”

Originally, Drake revealed 22 dates for the upcoming nationwide trek which begins in Denver on January 18, 2024. The For All the Dogs album creator has now added 10 additional shows to the tour itinerary.

The Live Nation-produced “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will also include new shows in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Tampa, St. Louis, Buffalo, Kansas City, and more.

J. Cole’s Manager Explains Why Some Major Cities Are Not Part Of This Tour Run

Drake recently crisscrossed the North American continent for the “It’s All a Blur Tour” with Atlanta native 21 Savage. The two rappers traveled to several major locales in support of their 2022 joint project Her Loss.

Some people questioned why “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” does not include cities such as DC, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto. Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, J. Cole’s manager, explained the decision to a disappointed X user.

“I feel your pain 😂,” Hamad tweeted on November 13. He also added, “But this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we [used] to. All Love to DC though ❤️.”

I feel your pain 😂 but this is not a major city run, the run is for the secondary market we don’t get to go to as much and do shows like how we use to. All Love to DC though ❤️. https://t.co/AzJIfx5cv3 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) November 14, 2023

Drake Recruited J. Cole For His Latest Collection Of Tunes

In addition to releasing Her Loss in November 2022, Drake also dropped another Billboard 200 chart-topping album over the last year. For All the Dogs arrived on October 6, 2023.

The Toronto-bred entertainer then released For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition featuring J. Cole on November 17. Cole’s most recent full-length studio LP, The Off-Season, came out in May 2021.

General tickets for “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” became available on November 17 at drakerelated.com. J. Cole is not scheduled to appear at the tour stops between March 14 and March 27.