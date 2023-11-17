Drake Unveils “For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition” Ft. New J. Cole Collab 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake returned with For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition just weeks after announcing he was taking a break from music.

Drake is back with another new project, dropping For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

Despite warning fans that he was taking a musical break following his last album, Drizzy announced his surprise album on Thursday (November 16), less than 24 hours before he released the third installment in the Scary Hours series.

In a video teaser, Drake revealed all the Scary Hours Edition songs were written “in the last five days.” According to Drizzy, he did “not have one bar written” when he released For All the Dogs.

“I feel like I’m on drugs,” he said before adding, “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. It’s happening on its own. Who am I to fight it?”

The six new songs also include another J. Cole collab following the success of their recent banger, “First Person Shooter.” Check out the newly released visuals below and Stream For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition at the end of the page.

Drake addressed his on-again-off-again relationship with Kanye West on the album opener, “Red Button.” According to the lyrics, Drizzy believes Ye’s truce attempts were part of a “premeditated” plot.

“Every time you need me for a boost, I never hesitated,” Drake raps. “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated.”

He adds, “Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’/Realize that everything premeditated/Everyone was good with me, then everyone expression faded.”

Drake For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition