Drake announces surprise “Scary Hours 3” album midnight release, revealing he wrote all the songs in the last five days.

Despite insisting that he would take a break from music following his latest “For All The Dogs album, Drake has announced a surprise new album, Scary Hours 3.

In the early hours of Thursday morning (November 16), Drake teased his fans with a trailer on Instagram. The teaser video appears to announce the arrival of a new album, Scary Hours 3. The project drops in less than 24 hours.

In the narration, Drake addressed his comments about taking a break after For All The Dogs but said he doesn’t need to disappear for the sake of mystery.

“I feel no need to appease anybody,” he stated. “I feel so confident about the body of work that I just dropped.”

He also pointed out that he could “disappear for six months, a year, two years,” if he wanted to but said, “I’m not super into the lengthy disappearances.”

Furthermore, the OVO founder revealed that he’s in a zone with his music he hasn’t experienced since recording If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late. Because of this, Drake claims all the Scary Hours 3 songs were written “in the last five days.” According to Drizzy, he did “not have one bar written” when he released For All the Dogs.

“I feel like I’m on drugs,” he said before adding, “I feel like I’m in that mental state without doing anything. It’s happening on its own. Who am I to fight it?” Watch the trailer below.

The Scary Hours 3 announcement came just hours after Drake and J. Cole dropped the video for their “First Person Shooter” collaboration. Check out the visuals below.