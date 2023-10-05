Is Drake Dissing Kanye West On “8AM in Charlotte”? Probably.

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West and Drake have been embroiled in a beef that is starting to rival the great rap feuds! We need to get J. Prince involved in this!

While most of us have been going about our daily lives, it seems Drake is still harboring some strong emotions when it comes to Kanye West. LOL! The two artists, who have been locked in a mostly one-sided public feud for several years now, are once again in the spotlight thank s to Drake’s latest single, “8AM in Charlotte.”

Give it a listen and read on.

The song hit Thursday morning and people immediately began to speculate there was a diss aimed at Kanye West. Social media platforms were abuzz! Fans, haters, lovers, casuals and more started to dissect the lyrics, particularly focusing on lines like: “Handle beef so quiet you think that I’m letting it slide/ Next thing you know we tip-toeing past enemy lines/ Diss me so long ago we making your memories fly/ Conspiracy theories start flowing around like the Kennedy guy/ I’ll probably hold a grudge against you guys ’til I’m 75.”

He really can hold a grudge!

In the song, Drake never directly mentions Kanye West, but there are subtle references. This shade seems to be part of the ongoing feud between the two, which have played out on “No Stylist” and “Sicko Mode.” I had to listen to “Sicko Mode” again to get it.

Her are some more of the bars from “8AM”: “Aye, n##as lying for a living, I couldn’t relate/ We all gotta lay in the bed we make, but that couldn’t be Drake/ You forced a lot of fake love when real ones stood in your face / That’s why you got deserted by your n##as like pudding and cake/ I got you on camera bowing down but the footage is safe/ Thank God, another USB to put in the safe.”

Kanye West is pretty much oblivious to all of this, I believe. He has maintained a low profile this year You know, as much of a “low profile” as the media will allow. Kanye recently stated that he had new music on the way. We’ll see.

By the way, there has to be a Pusha-T diss in there some where. Drizzy’s son is literally wearing a shirt that says “hate survivor.”

By the way, read out interview with Suge Knight. 😉