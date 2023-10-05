Drake Drops Surprise New Song “8AM In Charlotte” With Visuals Featuring His Son Adonis

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake has dropped a surprise new single “8AM In Charlotte” with a video featuring his 5-year-old son Adonis.

The new song arrived a day after the OVO boss revealed he just finished recording the album. “8AM In Charlotte,” already has a visual, featuring the young artist who designed the album’s cover art, Drake’s 5-year-old son Adonis.

The nearly 6-minute-long video begins with Drake asking his son to explain “the beautiful piece of artwork that you sold me.” Adonis goes on to describe the features in his picture and their significance detailing an elaborate story.

“Daddys name is next to the goat. Does that mean daddy’s the goat?” Drake questioned, asking his son if he was the Greatest Of All Time. Adonis instantly replied with a firm “yes.”

However, he wasn’t so quick to respond when his father asked him “how much money you got for your beautiful drawing?” The little artist clearly didn’t want to discuss his commission fees. “Oh please!” Adnois fired back as his dad laughed off-camera.

Check out Drake and Adonis in the “8AM In Charlotte” video below.

Drake has been full of surprises this week, making an unexpected appearance at Lil Yachty’s Field Trip Tour stop in Toronto on Tuesday night (October 3). He performed “Meltdown” and “Rich Flex” live from the balcony before making an announcement.

“By the way, I came from the studio finishing the album,” Drake told the crowd. He also confirmed Yachty features on For All The Dogs.