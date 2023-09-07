Drake Finally Announces Official “For All The Dogs” Release Date With The Help Of His Father 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After weeks of teasing, Drake has finally announced a release date for his upcoming eighth studio album, For All The Dogs.

The OVO founder first teased the project back in June with the release of his poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness. Then in July, he gave fans an update during the opening night of the It’s All A Blur Tour in Chicago and vowed to resurrect “old Drake” on the project.

When the tour arrived in New York a few weeks later, he gave fans a date of sorts, although that date has since come and gone with no new music.

“New York I will be back soon,” the Hip-Hop superstar declared on July 26. “I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks.”

However, while fans speculated a drop on August 4 or 11, no album materialized. When August 25 rolled around, fans felt sure Drake would unleash his new body of work at midnight. Once again, the album did not arrive, something Drizzy’s friend and frequent collaborator Lil Yachty found highly amusing.

“Y’all stupid, [nobody] even said For All the Dogs was [coming] out tonight,” Lil Yachty posted at 12:11 a.m. on the morning of Friday, August 25.

Nonetheless, Drake has finally put fans out of their misery and given them an official release date. He announced the project’s arrival on Instagram with the help of a throwback video of his father, Dennis Graham.

“FOR ALL THE DOGS,” Drake wrote in the caption. “SEPTEMBER 22.” Check out the video below.

Hours before he made the announcement, Drake gave fans a hint that had the internet buzzing. He shared a photo of himself with his back to the camera. He decorated his braids with colorful hair clips of the numbers.

The barrettes featured the numbers zero, nine and two number twos in sequence. Eagle-eyed fans speculated that Drake was teasing the release date, and they were correct.