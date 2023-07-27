Drake Announces New Album “For All The Dogs” Drops In Two Weeks 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Old Drake” could be making a comeback on the “Rich Flex” rapper’s new album, set to arrive in around two weeks.

Drake gave concert-goers at the It’s All a Blur Tour stop in NYC the news they’ve been waiting for, confirming his upcoming album is due in just two weeks.

The Hip-Hop icon snuck in the surprise announcement at the end of his show Wednesday night (Jul 26.) As Drake said farewell to his fans, he dished out some advice.

“Make some new friends,” he told the audience. “If you drink, drink some liquor, if you smoke, smoke some weed.”

Before making his new album announcement, Drake also repeated the advice his father recently dished out to a fan. “And if you like somebody, like my dad says, ‘Keep f######,” he quipped.

Dennis Graham made headlines earlier this week after offering some words of wisdom to a fan. The man was gathered with others waiting outside his son’s hotel.

When the fan asked, “Do you think that I could have a child one day,” Graham responded, “Keep f######.”

After making the reference to his father, Drake teased his upcoming album. He declared, “New York I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks.”

Drake first teased his new album For All The Dogs last month with the release of his book: “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness.”

Then, on July 5, he offered up a few more hints about the project on the opening night of his tour. After saying he’s heard fans’ cries for “old Drake” to make a comeback, Drizzy told the Chicago crowd, “I know it’s summertime I got to give you s###,” before promising to drop the project “real soon.”

While Drake did not give an exact date for his new album, his announcement puts the expected arrival on August 4 or 11.