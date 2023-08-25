Lil Yachty Calls Fans “Stupid” For Expecting Drake’s ‘For All The Dogs’ Album To Drop

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

OVO supporters were hoping for new tunes.

The most diehard Drake followers likely waited until 12 a.m. ET to listen to his new album. However, For All the Dogs did not show up on DSPs at midnight.

Throughout the week, reports around the internet suggested Drake would drop his next body of work on August 25. The speculation apparently stemmed from a post by Amazon Music that supposedly leaked the release date.

When the clock struck 12 on the East Coast, a wave of disappointment spread across social media. The feeling of high-energy expectations for Drake’s For All the Dogs turned into internet culture memes.

Lil Yachty decided to weigh in on the conversation surrounding For All the Dogs not arriving. Drake’s friend and musical collaborator then discovered the crosshairs directed at him.

“Y’all stupid, [nobody] even said For All the Dogs was [coming] out tonight,” posted Lil Yachty at 12:11 a.m. on Friday morning. X (formerly Twitter) users filled the Georgia-bred rapper’s replies with complaints, jokes, and corrections.

Close to 20 minutes later, Yachty returned to the X platform to add, “Wait swear y’all on my head like dat😂😂😂😂.” In addition, he spoke about For All the Dogs in a video message while also promoting his own music.

Drake did generate some buzz this week for his next collection of tunes. The Grammy winner revealed the For All the Dogs cover on Instagram. His five-year-old son, Adonis, apparently created the studio LP’s artwork.

When For All the Dogs does land it will be Drake’s first solo album since 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind. The Canadian rapper/singer teamed with 21 Savage for the 2022 collaborative effort Her Loss. Both bodies of work peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

y’all stupid, no body even said for all the dogs was comin out tonight — CONCRETE BOY BOAT^ (@lilyachty) August 25, 2023