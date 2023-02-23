Lil Yachty Reflects On His Relationship With Drake: “I Never Had Many Rap Friends” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty explained how his contributions to Her Loss came about, revealing that he’s been eager to work with Drake for years.

Lil Yachty has opened up about his relationship with Drake, praising Drizzy for being a true friend to him.

The Let’s Start Here album creator also reflected on working with Drake on Her Loss, the Toronto native’s joint album with 21 Savage. During a new interview on Rap Radar, Elliott Wilson labeled Yachty “the genius behind” the No.1 project and asked him how he came to feature so heavily.

“I, for a very long time, wanted to do anything involving music with [Drake],” Lil Yachty explained. “So I’ve been telling him for the last, like, I don’t know how many years, like, ‘Bro…can I even just be in the room? I just wanna soak it up and see how you do it. I wanna see you rap, I wanna anything, you know?’ For real.”

Lil Boat holds his friend in the highest esteem, declaring him the G.O.A.T. “I just feel like he’s—to my opinion…the greatest rapper ever. And that’s my personal opinion. I ain’t arguing with nobody or their mama,” he added.

The admiration is mutual. Lil Yachty has writing and production credits on multiple Her Loss cuts. Tracks including “Major Distribution,” “Privileged Rappers,” “Circo Loco,” and “Jumbrotron S### Poppin,” were Yachty assisted.

“He always loved my beat selection,” the Georgia native revealed. “He was one of the first people to post one of my albums and just be like, ‘Man, your beat selections are so crazy.’ And that’s crazy to hear from him, especially during times when nobody was really f#####’ with me. Like, I never had many rap friends. I feel like a lot of the rap people I even hung around was because I was probably [in Quality Control]. … I probably would never met any of those people if I wasn’t QC.”

Catch out the clip below and watch the full episode, which premieres today (Feb. 23) on Apple Podcasts.

Drake Shows Love To Lil Yachty

Meanwhile, last year Drake gave Yachty his flowers for all of his Her Loss contributions, which included the unique cover art.

“WHERE WOULD I BE WITHOUT OUR FRIENDSHIP,” Drake wrote on Instagram Stories last November. “I LOVE YA KID THANK YOU FOR YOUR TIME YOUR INCREDIBLE TALENT AND YOUR ADLIB GAME.”