Drake’s “Scary Hours 3” Goes Toe-To-Toe With Dolly Parton & Taylor Swift In Chart Showdown

Drake is really competing at a high level right now and the latest Billboard chart preview proves it.

Drake’s bars on “Red Button” have manifested into reality as both Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift will be competing with Drizzy for the top spot on the upcoming Billboard 200 chart.

According to Hits Daily Double, sales projections for both Parton and Swift’s recent releases are separated by only a couple of thousand units, in comparison to Drake’s deluxe album, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. The report shows that at least three releases are projected to sell more than 100,000 units each for the chart appearing during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Of those three releases is Drizzy’s latest effort, which is projected to move between 110,000 to 130,000 units during its fourth week on the set. On the other hand, Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is projected to nudge in slightly lower by moving somewhere between 110,000 to 120,000 units. Parton’s star-studded Rockstar album has established itself as the wild card, with a projection of 95,000 to 105,000 units in its opening week. However, Parton may still receive an edge due to potential boosts from organizations such as the Home Shopping Network (HSN) and Cracker Barrel, which can help by offering increased streaming support.

Drake has notched 13 chart-topping albums throughout his career and made history in October after breaking the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) milestone for digital album units with more than 200 million digital album units sold to date.

Revisit the For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition (Scary Hours 3) stream below.