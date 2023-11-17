Drake Admits Avoiding Taylor Swift Release Dates On “Scary Hours 3”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drizzy hints at chart competition on his new project.

Drake’s announced break from music did not last very long. Less than two months after making that declaration, the Canadian Hip-Hop artist returned today (November 17) with For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

The 6-track addendum, also known as Scary Hours 3, arrived six weeks after the For All the Dogs studio album hit DSPs on October 6. Scary Hours 3 hosts a song titled “Red Button” which includes a shout-out to a Pop superstar.

“Taylor Swift, the only n#### that I ever rated. Only one could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it,” raps Drake on the Lil Yachty and Ovrkast-produced “Red Button” track.

Drake had to push back the release of For All the Dogs. The Grammy winner initially planned to drop the LP on September 22 before moving the date to October 6. He claimed the delay was due to his touring schedule.

For All the Dogs launched at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The OVO Sound frontman’s eighth studio LP debuted with 402,000 album-equivalent units. 2022’s Her Loss collaborative project with 21 Savage had a slightly better start with 404,000 units.

Taylor Swift is an undeniable music sales juggernaut. Her Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album opened atop the Billboard 200 in July with 716,000 first-week units. Swift followed that impressive feat by amassing 1.653 million opening week units last month for 1989 (Taylor’s Version).