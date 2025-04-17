Drake Claims Kendrick Lamar Used Super Bowl Show To “Assassinate” His Character

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Drake accused UMG of intentionally promoting Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl and Grammy performances to damage his reputation.

Drake has expanded his legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG), filing a 107-page amended complaint targeting Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl and Grammy performances.

The updated lawsuit, filed in New York on Wednesday (April 16), argues that Lamar’s performance of “Not Like Us” during the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show—broadcast to 133 million viewers—was “orchestrated to assassinate [Drake’s] character.”

The complaint points to the NFL’s decision to remove the word “pedophile” from the televised version as proof that both the league and UMG recognized the lyric’s defamatory nature.

Drake’s legal team also cited the 2025 Grammy Awards, where “Not Like Us” won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year and was performed live to an audience of 15 million.

The complaint argues that this further spread the song’s message and intensified the reputational damage.

The rapper’s attorneys claim UMG either turned a blind eye or actively worked with outside parties to boost the song’s streaming numbers through bots.

UMG Claims Drake Being “Misled” By His Legal Tam

UMG dismissed the lawsuit as baseless and damaging.

“Drake, unquestionably one of the world’s most accomplished artists and with whom we’ve enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another,” the company said in a statement. “Both the Texas and New York proceedings are an affront to all artists and creative expression. Should his legal representatives senselessly keep the New York lawsuit alive, we will demonstrate that all remaining claims are without merit.”

UMG added, “It is shameful that these foolish and frivolous legal theatrics continue. They are reputationally and financially costly to Drake and have no chance of success.”

The court previously granted Drake’s team permission to request Lamar’s contract with UMG and other internal documents. His attorney claimed the label was “intent on concealing” key evidence.

The complaint also alleges that the ongoing promotion of “Not Like Us” has led to increased threats against Drake and his family while also harming his business relationships and public image.

A hearing on UMG’s motion to dismiss is set for June 30. If the case moves forward, a jury trial could begin later this year and last up to three weeks.